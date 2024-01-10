Stampede at Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram pre-release event: Lathi charge, injuries, chaos ensues

As seen in a video released by ANI, chaos ensued during the pre-release event of Trivikram Srinivas’ Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram in Guntur. A police official was injured when fans seemed to lose semblance of order on Tuesday. Here’s what transpired. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu to fans: ‘You are my parents, my everything from now on’) Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram's pre-release event left a policeman injured(ANI)

Policeman injured at the event

In a video shared by the agency, policemen can be seen trying to control fans crossing barriers, climbing onto poles and throwing around chairs. The fans can also be seen causing a stampede as they step over one another to get good seats or a place to stand. ANI wrote, “A police official identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, was injured in a stampede during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu in Guntur district.”

The film’s team is yet to respond to this publicly. Mahesh, however, thanked the police department for their support earlier on Wednesday, writing on his Instagram, “A special mention to the Guntur police for all their support and assistance throughout the event.”

Pre-release event

The pre-release event of Guntur Kaaram was supposed to be held in Hyderabad but was postponed due to ‘security issues.’ The event was shifted to Guntur and was held on Tuesday with the film’s trailer releasing on Sunday. Trivikram, Mahesh, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary and other cast and crew members attended the event. Mahesh also got emotional while speaking to fans, telling them, “From now on you are my mother, you are my father, you are my everything.” Mahesh’s mother Indira Devi passed away in 2022 and his father, actor Krishna, passed away in 2023.

About Guntur Kaaram

The film’s trailer hints at a family drama that plays out between Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan and Mahesh’s character. The film tells the story of a man who seems to be estranged from his family if the trailer is anything to go by. Songs for the film have been composed by Thaman S with the makers releasing four singles so far. Guntur Kaaram will release on January 12 for Sankranthi and clash with Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga.

