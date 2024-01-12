Guntur Kaaram X reviews: Fans call Mahesh Babu ‘an actor for the ages’ in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial

Trivikram Srinivas’ third film with Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja titled Guntur Kaaram released this Friday ahead of Sankranthi. The film that also sees Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and others has received mixed reviews from movie buffs on X. While many admit that the film itself is average at best, fans think Mahesh stole the show in the action drama. (Also Read: Guntur Kaaram review: Mahesh Babu is the saving grace of this bland film with nothing new to offer) Mahesh Babu in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh’s nephew reviews

After watching the film, Mahesh’s nephew, actor Ashok Galla, was all praise for his uncle. He wrote on X, “#GunturKaaaram our superstar @urstrulyMahesh (fire emoji). Simple ga cheppalante idi Ramana gaadi rubabuuu! Pandu gaadu tharavatha intha attitude! Core sentiment works so incredibly well especially interval and climax. What a start to Sankranthi! (Our Superstar Mahesh Babu is fire in Guntur Kaaram. To state it simply, this is Ramana’s win. After Pandu (in Pokiri) this is the first character to have such attitude.)”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Fans review

One fan seemed confident that the film will be a hit, given the way Mahesh performed, and said, “Great one. #GunturKaaram. Genuinely one of the greatest works done with massy elements and drama along side MB plays crucial role by carrying the story like this is an sure shot super hit for sure manam kotesam anna @urstrulyMahesh. #GunturKaraamReview. (We’ve scored a hit for sure brother)”

Another fan pointed out that while director Trivikram and music composer Thaman S are being called out, no one’s pointing out any flaws in Mahesh’s performance, writing, “All the reviews which are inclined to average - you’ll only see people bashing Trivi and Thaman but you’ll never find a singlr tweet which is against @urstrulyMahesh performance. An actor for (the) ages, you’ve never seen this Babu before, just go watch it for Babu.”

Sharing clips taken inside the theatre of fans celebrating Mahesh’s dance moves, some called Guntur Kaaram a ‘one man show,’ writing, “Frankly speaking Babu one man show adinchindu movie motham. (Frankly speaking this film is a one man show thanks to Babu.)” Another revealed that the song Kurchi Madathapetti got a good response in the theatre they were at, “Massive response for this song.”

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram tells the story of a man called Ramana (Mahesh) who is asked to cut all ties with his estranged mother (Ramya Krishnan) by his grandfather (Prakash Raj). Having stayed silent for 25 years, Ramana rebels when push comes to shove and begins wondering why he was abandoned by his mother all those years ago.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place