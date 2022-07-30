Russo Brothers say honoured to meet ‘great SS Rajamouli’, he responds: 'Looking forward to learn a bit of your craft'

Directors of Avengers: Endgame and The Gray Man, the Russo Brothers – Joe and Anthony – expressed their admiration for Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, known for making blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. Sharing their recent interview about the language of cinema, the Russos tweeted about meeting the celebrated director, calling him ‘great’. On Saturday, Rajamouli responded, saying the ‘honour and pleasure’ was his. Also read: The Gray Man and Avengers Endgame director Joe Russo heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's RRR

On Saturday, Russo Brothers shared a recent interview of theirs, where they discussed the universal language of the action genre with Rajamouli. They wrote, “Such an honour getting to meet THE great SS Rajamouli.” A few hours later, Rajamouli quote tweeted the Russos and wrote, “The honour and pleasure are mine..(folded hands emoji). It was a great interaction. Looking forward to meet and learn a bit of your craft.”

SS Rajamouli and Russo Brothers' Twitter interaction.

The interaction in question was a virtual one facilitated by Entertainment Weekly, where the filmmakers spoke about their recent films – RRR and The Gray Man. Russos’ recent release, The Gray Man, stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush in his Hollywood debut. The film released on Netflix on July 22 and a sequel and spin-off have already been announced. RRR by Rajamouli stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan and was a massive success, earning around ₹1200 crore globally. It has gained a cult following in the West since its digital release on Netflix.

The Russos were recently in India for the promotions of The Gray Man, where they met a number of Indian celebs, including filmmakers Anand L Rai, Raj and DK, and actor Vicky Kaushal at the film’s India premiere in Mumbai. Joe Russo had earlier praised RRR on social media, calling it a ‘well done epic’. Speaking to PTI during his India visit, he said "It's big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood.”

RRR has been receiving praise from several creators and directors from the West, including names like James Gunn and Scott Derrickson, directors of the Guardians of the Galaxy films and Doctor Strange, respectively.

