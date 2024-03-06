Ananya Panday had a hilarious reaction to Alanna's pregnancy announcement: 'Pull out your baby like Kourtney Kardashian'

Actor Ananya Panday's cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. After announcing the news on Instagram last week, she now shared a video on her YouTube channel. The nearly 20-minute-long video is titled Family Reacts to Pregnancy. (Also Read | Alanna Panday is pregnant, shows baby bump in cute video with husband Ivor McCray) Ananya Panday reacted to Alanna Panday's pregnancy news.

Alanna shares her pregnancy news with family in India

The video showed how Alanna shared the news with her family, uncle Chunky Panday, aunt Bhavna Pandey and cousins Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. It also gave a glimpse as Ivor shared the happy news with his family. In the clip, made a video call to her Ahaan Panday and said that she wanted to show everyone something.

Ananya tells Alanna ‘you can't be pregnant'

Her cousin Ananya, who sat nearby, said, "If she is pregnant, I'll die. Stop it, Alanna. (Taking the phone from Ahan) Alanna, stop. You can't be pregnant." As Alanna held her sonogram film close to the camera, Ananya gasped. She then said, "Oh my God. Is it a boy, is it a girl, what is it? how big is it? How many months has it been? Show the photo. Oh my God, I'm gonna die. Imagine this child is gonna be so cute."

Chunkey Panday reacts to Alanna's pregnancy news

Ananya's father-actor Chunkey Panday took the phone from his daughter and spoke to Alanna and Ivor. Smiling, he said, "Are you having a baby? Oh God. Too good. Are they twins or what? I can see two of them." He congratulated Ivor and said, "That was very quick."

Ananya wants to cut Alanna's ‘umbilical cord’

Later again talking to Alanna, Ananya said, "Can I cut the umbilical cord? You know Kourtney Kardashian pulled out her own baby, you should do that." Alanna laughed and said Ananya would faint before cutting the cord. She also added that it is supposed to be done by the child's father.

Ivor teased Ananya, saying that they would do a home birth. A shocked Ananya asked if they would opt for a water birth, but Alanna clarified that she would give birth to the baby in the hospital.

Who is Alanna?

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife, Deanne Pandey. Last week Alanna announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a video from her nature-themed maternity shoot. Sharing the video, she wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

About Alanna and Ivor's relationship

Alanna and Ivor got married in a grand wedding on March 16, 2023, following Hindu rituals in Mumbai, with several Bollywood stars in attendance. They dated for many years before they decided to tie the knot. Alanna and Ivor have a YouTube channel together and live in Los Angeles. Ivor is a US-based photographer by profession.

