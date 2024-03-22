Inside Alanna Panday’s dreamy blue baby shower: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Bipasha Basu attend

Model and YouTuber Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray are about to become parents soon. The couple hosted a baby shower at her parent's home in Mumbai on Thursday that was attended by Alanna’s cousin, actor Ananya Panday and her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur as well as Bollywood celebs like Gauri Khan and Bipasha Basu. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday is having a boy; watch her honest first reaction in gender reveal video) Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray will have a baby boy soon. (Ananya Panday/Anaita Shroff Adajania/Instagram)

The baby shower

Alanna and Ivor live in the US but they had a baby shower in Mumbai. Ananya took to Instagram to share inside pictures from the do. Alanna looked radiant in a white gown while Ananya opted for a printed white and blue strapless dress. “Maasis and the baby mama,” she wrote sharing a picture of her holding Alanna’s baby bump. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania also shared a picture of Alanna and Ananya with their cousins at the baby shower.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The star-studded guest-list

Paparazzi videos show numerous guests like Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri and Nirvan Khan in attendance. Dressed in chinos and a denim shirt, Aditya posed for the paparazzi before making his way in. Gauri also opted for a full-denim look, greeting her friends and posing for pictures before heading into the baby shower.

Bipasha arrived with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi. Salman Khan's mother Sushila Charak, Helen, and sisters Alvira and Arpita also attended the party, apart from Bobby Deol.

The gender-reveal

Alanna and Ivor recently shared a video, revealing the gender of their baby. The couple can be seen using wine glasses to cut into a cake with white frosting in the video, revealing the blue colour of the cake. “Can’t wait to meet our little baby boy,” they wrote, sharing pictures also. The couple stay in the US and got married in Mumbai last year.

Ananya shared the video on her Instagram stories, writing, “My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alana Panday, Ivor, all the best.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place