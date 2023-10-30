When Ananya Panday wanted to do Dil Chahta Hai girls version with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor

What Ananya said

During the India Today Mind Rocks 2019 in Indore, Ananya Panday had revealed that she really wishes to reimagine a Bollywood film where the three of them star together. When asked about the debuts of them, Ananya had said, "Soon. I want to do Dil Chahta Hai girl version with Suhana and Shanaya or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

Suhana Khan's debut

Cut to a few years later, Suhana Khan is gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies. In the Netflix film, Suhana plays Veronica. It is an Indian live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name. The Archies also marks the acting debut of late star Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor (Betty), and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda (Archie). The Archies will start streaming on Netflix from December 7.

Shanaya Kapoor's debut

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was set to mark her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she was to be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also had Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, she has already bagged a big South debut with Vrushabha. The Telugu-Malayalam film will feature actor Mohanlal in the lead role. Salma Agha's daughter Zahrah S Khan as well as Roshann Meka will also be seen in the film.

Ananya is reportedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7 last year. She will be next starring in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae.

