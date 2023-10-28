Ananya Panday leans on rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, both hold hands in restaurant. Watch viral video

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were out and about on Friday night for what seems to be a dinner date. The rumoured couple were at a restaurant in Mumbai and an inside video from the venue almost confirms rumours of their relationship. In the video, the couple is seen getting cosy in each other's company. Also read: Fans love Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday's chemistry in new ad Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur video

In the video, Ananya and Aditya were seen twinning in black outfits. The two were interacting with someone. Ananya held Aditya's hand and leaned on his shoulder. The two smiled big in the candid moment.

Besides this, many more paparazzi videos have also surfaced. Reacting to the rumoured couple's video, a fan commented, “Height match ho rahi hain dono ki (they complement each other), looking cute.” “They look so good together,” added another. A person also wrote, “Why do they act like nothing’s going on between them, we saw their viral pictures.”

Ananya and Aditya relationship

Ananya and Aditya are rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during an episode of his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7 last year. Since then, the rumoured couple has been seen at airports, and on foreign tours. They are often spotted together by the paparazzi in the city for outings.

Previously, Aditya and Ananya were visiting filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's production house office in Mumbai. This led to many speculating if they were in talks for an upcoming project. However, Vikramaditya confirmed that reports of them starring together in one of his future projects are false.

He told Hindustan Times, "It’s not true.” But, the filmmaker didn’t reveal why were they in the office in the first place.

Ananya Panday was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. She will be next starring in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. Aditya, on the other hand, has Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino as his upcoming film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON