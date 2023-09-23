Fact check: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur NOT doing a film with Vikramaditya Motwane

Fans of #AdiNya (yes we just came up with this hashtag) will have to wait a bit longer to see them together in a film. The rumour mill was abuzz after actors and rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted outside filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s office in Mumbai, twinning in white. Though the two made separate exits, the very fact that they were there inside together raised questions whether they were coming together on screen. Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating and even vacationed with each other in Spain this year.

However, we did a fact check: we reached out to Motwane himself and he exclusively replied to us, “It’s not true.” However he didn’t elaborate further why were they in the office in the first place.

A source shares with us, “Ananya recently completed her thriller film with Motwane, and had gone to meet him regarding that, and to see some portions. Aditya accompanied her but they were not there to discuss a project. So the buzz about them doing a project opposite each other with Motwane isn’t true.”

Ananya and Aditya have been shipped by fans ever since their pics from a vacation together in Spain earlier this year, went viral. The former, whose last film Dream Girl 2 proved to be successful at the box office, will be seen in the web show Call Me Bae next, while Kapur is busy with Anurag Basu's Metro Inn Dino, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is a multi-starrer and a sequel to Basu's own 2007 film Life… In A Metro.