Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane wraps his next with Ananya Panday, says he's a ‘fan’

Director Vikaramaditya Motwane finished shooting his next project with actor Ananya Panday and posted on Instagram to share a sweet note for the actor. In the picture, Ananya is seen hugging the Lootera director as they look directly at the camera. The director also called himself a 'fan' of the Liger actor, a statement that didn't seem to please a lot of users, who slammed the director in the comments. (Also read: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in black as they attend Karan Johar's house party. See pics)

Vikramaditya took to Instagram to share a picture with Ananya after they wrapped up the shooting of his next project, which is currently untitled. According to several reports, the film is touted to be a thriller and is currently in post-production. The director posted the picture of him hugging Ananya and wrote in the caption, "Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I’m proud to call myself a fan and you a friend (heart emoticon)."

Ananya Panday also posted the same picture on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, "And that’s a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud (heart emoticon) and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can’t wait for the world to see it."

The director's sweet gesture about the actor didn't seem to impress many users on the social media platform, as they went ahead and expressed their disappointment with the director calling himself a 'fan' of the actor. Many users left unflattering comments on the post. One user wrote, "Definitely Diplomatic Post, can’t be true!"

There were many who also left positive words for the actor after seeing the unflattering comments on the post. A user wrote, "Stay strong and keep moving forward. There are people out there who are inspired by you how to hold your head high despite the endless negativity. I love that you are honest, hard working and never giving up! Can’t wait to see this!"

Ananya was last seen in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film Liger, alongside Vijay Deverakonda which tanked at the box office. Her upcoming films include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

