News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ananya Panday blushes as paparazzi spot her with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai. Watch

Ananya Panday blushes as paparazzi spot her with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 19, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating since last year. They were seen outside a production house's office.

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were out and about in Mumbai together on Monday. This was when the paparazzi surrounded them and requested them for pictures. While the two did not pose together, they stepped out one by one and briefly smiled for the cameras. In fact, Ananya couldn't stop blushing, as was seen in new visuals from the scene. Also read: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Barbie screening, fan shares video

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted exiting the same building. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted exiting the same building. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

A paparazzi video features Aditya Roy Kapur exiting the building first. He looked casual in a white shirt and white pants. Ananya stepped out next from the same gate. She wore a white sweatshirt with jeans. She blushed while making her way to her vehicle. Both of them left in different cars.

Aditya and Ananya were visiting filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's production house office in Mumbai. Reacting to the spotting, many started speculating if they were in talks for an upcoming project. One person on Instagram wrote in the comment section of the post, “Adi and Ananya are twinning in white.” “Can't wait to see Adi and Ananya in a movie together, ” added another. Someone also said, “I love this couple.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours

It has been quite some time since Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours began. It all started when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Ever since then, the two have been seen at airports, and on foreign tours and are often spotted in the city for outings.

However, neither Ananya nor Aditya has confirmed or denied the rumours clearly. Talking about reports about her personal life, Ananya had previously not given any clarification. She told Hindustan Times, “It’s good to be curious, people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 which worked fairly well at the box office despite the tough competition from Gadar 2. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. Aditya, on the other hand, has filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino in the pipeline. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out