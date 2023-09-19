Ananya Panday blushes as paparazzi spot her with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in Mumbai. Watch

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were out and about in Mumbai together on Monday. This was when the paparazzi surrounded them and requested them for pictures. While the two did not pose together, they stepped out one by one and briefly smiled for the cameras. In fact, Ananya couldn't stop blushing, as was seen in new visuals from the scene. Also read: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Barbie screening, fan shares video Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted exiting the same building. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

A paparazzi video features Aditya Roy Kapur exiting the building first. He looked casual in a white shirt and white pants. Ananya stepped out next from the same gate. She wore a white sweatshirt with jeans. She blushed while making her way to her vehicle. Both of them left in different cars.

Aditya and Ananya were visiting filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's production house office in Mumbai. Reacting to the spotting, many started speculating if they were in talks for an upcoming project. One person on Instagram wrote in the comment section of the post, “Adi and Ananya are twinning in white.” “Can't wait to see Adi and Ananya in a movie together, ” added another. Someone also said, “I love this couple.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating rumours

It has been quite some time since Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours began. It all started when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Ever since then, the two have been seen at airports, and on foreign tours and are often spotted in the city for outings.

However, neither Ananya nor Aditya has confirmed or denied the rumours clearly. Talking about reports about her personal life, Ananya had previously not given any clarification. She told Hindustan Times, “It’s good to be curious, people should keep guessing who I’m dating.”

Ananya Panday was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 which worked fairly well at the box office despite the tough competition from Gadar 2. She will be next seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. Aditya, on the other hand, has filmmaker Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino in the pipeline. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON