Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted at Barbie screening, fan shares video

Ananya and Aditya at Barbie screening

Earlier this week, someone on Instagram shared a video where the person was seen posing for selfies with Ananya and Aditya. While Ananya came wearing a pink top for the movie, Aditya wore a white shirt. They were at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Sharing the video, the fan wrote, “Major fan girl moment during the Barbie movie with @adityaroykapur & @ananyapanday.” Reacting to the video, someone commented, “Such a great boyfriend he is! He literally went to watch Barbie with her.” “Adi took Ananya to watch the Barbie movie how cute,” added another. One more said, “Omg they are together.”

Ananya and Aditya dating timeline

Ananya and Aditya's dating rumours started after they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. Recently several pictures of Aditya and Ananya from their European vacation leaked online and went viral. The two returned to Mumbai together but were seen exiting the airport separately as snapped by paparazzi.

Last Saturday, Ananya and Aditya were snapped as they were out and about together for a drive during the rains in Mumbai. While Aditya was seen laughing while looking at Ananya, she seemingly tried hiding her face from photographers.

Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead with Ananya. She also has a comedy film, Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana in the pipeline, which is set to arrive in theatres on August 25. Besides these, Ananya will also be making her web series debut with Prime Video's upcoming Call Me Bae.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. The anthology film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, apart from Aditya.

