Amid Ananya Panday dating rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur talks about what he finds cool in a relationship: 'Kindness is sexy'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently painted the town red as pictures of the actors from their European vacation surfaced online. Just before his recent holiday pictures with Ananya went viral, Aditya had talked about dating and relationships. The actor recently returned from Europe along with Ananya, although they were spotted separately in paparazzi videos upon their arrival at Mumbai airport. Also read: Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday are lost in conversation at a restaurant in Lisbon; fans react: ‘The eyes never lie’ Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently returned from Europe.

Aditya was last seen in the series The Night Manager 2 and in the film Gumraah. He also starred in Bumble’s ‘Kindness is sexy’ campaign, as part of which he spoke about importance of kindness in a relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur on kindness in relationships

Aditya stressed on the importance of being empathetic and kind. He said, “I think the heart of everything is being good to people around you and being good to people you are in a romantic relationship with”. Speaking on the importance of kindness in relationships, he said, “I think kindness can never go out of style. It's one of the intrinsic things about being able to survive in society – the ability to get along with other people, be it in a romantic relationship or friendship or any other, and at its core, you need to be kind to everyone, especially in romantic relationships.”

He added that kindness is attractive and important and said, "Sometimes we just go along with certain behaviours because everyone else is doing it. But here's the thing, just because everyone does it, doesn't make it right. Kindness goes beyond just being decent, it’s also vulnerability and empathy — all of which are so important to build healthy relationships. Now more than ever, it’s cool to be kind! And I think kindness is sexy and will always be.”

Aditya Roy Kapur's show and films

Aditya recently returned with Part 2 of his web series, The Night Manager. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee. In the film Gumraah, Aditya featured alongside Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy.

He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta and Ali Fazal.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON