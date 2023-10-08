News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fans love Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday's chemistry in new ad for wedding wear brand: Why do they look so good together

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 08, 2023 06:08 PM IST

The new commercial shows Ranbir trying out multiple sherwanis as a groom-to-be and Ananya sharing her reactions to each one of them.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday have come together in a commercial for a menswear brand. For a change, here its not the groom to be but the would-be-bride who is blown away on seeing her partner decked up as a groom. Internet loved their chemistry and expressed their desire to see them together in a film. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start shooting for Ramayana in early 2024; Yash to join in from July: Report

Ranbir Kapoor and Ananya Panday in still from their new ad.
What's there in the new ad

Ananya shared the video on Instagram. It shows Ananya and Ranbir at a menswear store to find the perfect sherwani. Ananya plays the bride-to-be who gives her feedback as Ranbir tries one sherwani after another and shows how will make an entry at the wedding in those outfits. She gives her nod for all of them but the last one leaves her gushing. Ranbir arrives in a white sherwani complete with a turban and stole, and lifts Ananya in his arms and says “Inki story ka hero hu aur hero ki entry kabhi fiki nahi ho sakti (I am the hero in her story and a hero cannot make a dull entry).”

Viewers loved their never seen before chemistry in the commercial. A fan asked, “Why do they look so good together?” Another wrote, “They should do a film together… hot, hot." One more commented, “Love it… would love to see these 2 in a rom-com." One more comment read: “They look lovely together cast them in a movie”. “Uff the chemistry,” reacted a fan. One of the comments also read: “Better chemistry than Ranbir Alia.”

Ranbir and Ananya's upcoming films

Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his film Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to release in December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ranbir has also been finalised to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan which would have Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Ananya also has multiple projects in pipeline. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has two more films and a web series titled Call Me Bae in her kitty.

