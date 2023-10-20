Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Suhana Khan's The Archies song Sunoh: 'This is so quaint and beautiful'

A song from Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, titled Sunoh, was released on Thursday and it featured its lead cast including newcomers Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. On Friday, Suhana's father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, took to Instagram Reels to share a glimpse of the song. He called it 'quaint'. Also read: The Archies song Sunoh gives glimpse of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's characters Shah Rukh Khan shares a glimpse of the song on Instagram, calls it 'quaint'.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! @zoieakhtar @suhanakhan2 @dotandthesyllables #AgastyaNanda @khushi05k @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda." The over two-minute-long song gives us a sneak peek into all the major characters from the film.

About the song

The first song to be released from The Archies, Sunoh, has been picturised on Agastya Nanda, who is seen jamming with his friends. We then get a glimpse of Suhana Khan arriving at Riverdale, where she moves around in her skates. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor can be seen riding around Riverdale on her bicycle. Sunoh has been sung by Tejas, Shivam Mahadevan, Dot. It is composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, and Javed Akhtar has written the lyrics.

About The Archies

The Archies is a teen-musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The Archies is one of the most anticipated films of this year. It marks the Bollywood debut of most of its lead actors, including Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

Agastya will be seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, and Suhana as Veronica Lodge. The film, which is scheduled to be released on December 7 this year, also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

