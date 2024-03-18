Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Pandey, Janhvi Kapoor: Stunning Lakme Fashion Week showstoppers in pics

Ananya Pandey walked the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (LFW 2024) grand finale on Sunday. She wore an off-shoulder black dress with matching black boots. She was not the only Bollywood celeb, who turned heads with her look. Actor Madhuri Dixit too turned showstopper on Sunday in a black floral pantsuit. Also read: Madhuri Dixit lights up the ramp in a pantsuit and grooves to live music at Lakmé Fashion Week Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Pandey at Lakme Fashion Week 2024.

LFW 2024 kicked off in style

At Lakme Fashion Week 2024, the action kicked off with the likes of Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sensharma walking the ramp as showstoppers in interesting designer looks, after which, everyone from Kalki Koechlin and 12th Fail's Medha Shankr to Kriti Sanon walked down the LFW runway.

BFFS Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor walk the ramp

Best friends Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor also turned showstoppers over the next few days. Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aditi Rao Hydari, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan and Fatima Sana Sheikh were also seen as showstoppers.

Best pictures and videos of LFW showstoppers

Actor Ananya Panday and designer Rahul Mishra brought down the curtain on Lakme Fashion Week 2024 in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India, months after they collaborated for the Paris Haute Couture Week.

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor walk the ramp in Mumbai. (PTI)

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, stole the limelight with their gorgeous looks. Dressed in Kalki's stunning Indian collection, their looks screamed grace and charm.

Madhuri Dixit Nene walks the ramp with designer Ranna Gill. (ANI)

Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for designer Ranna Gill. Clad in a pantsuit, she grabbed eyeballs as the showstopper on day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu walks the ramp showcasing a creation of fashion designers Gauri and Nainika. (PTI)

Taapsee Pannu turned showstopper for designers Gauri and Nainika on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) where the actor took to the stage dressed in an all-black velvet off-shoulder mermaid gown.

Actor Sara Ali Khan made heads turn for the beautiful traditional attire she had donned during her runway walk as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 held in Mumbai.

Triptii Dimri, who turned showstopper for Shantnu and Nikhil at Lakme Fashion Week, said it was an honour for her to walk the ramp for the designer duo.

Dia Mirza took to the ramp for Inca India on day 2 of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week for Sustainable Fashion Day. The actor was elegance personified as she walked for the label, dressed in an all-black costume from their latest collection.

Showstopper Malaika Arora showcasing the collection of designer Anushree Reddy. (ANI)

Malaika Arora looked gorgeous in a green and yellow lehenga as she turned showstopper on day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024. Malaika turned muse for designer Anushree Reddy.

