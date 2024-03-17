Madhuri Dixit lights up the ramp in a pantsuit and grooves to live music at Lakmé Fashion Week

Actor Madhuri Dixit walked the ramp for designer Rana Gill at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI held on Sunday. Fans on X are sharing pictures and videos of her walk. The actor can be seen lighting up the ramp in a sequinned pantsuit and grooving to live music once she’s done walking. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars stun at Isha Ambani's Holi party. See pics) Madhuri Dixit walks the ramp for Rana Gill

Madhuri’s rampwalk

Madhuri looked gorgeous in a dark, sequinned pantsuit with gold detailing. She was the showstopper for Rana’s collection, apart from Shaleena Nathani, Pragya Kapoor, Sakshi S and Ananya Birla. In the videos shared by fans, Madhuri can be seen having a ball as she walks the ramp and shows off her outfit. In another one of the videos, after she takes a bow with the designer, she can be seen dancing as a musician plays his saxophone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fans sharing her videos on X, thought she ‘slayed’ the walk, with one fan writing, “You can hear cheering shout through the loud music also and how much MD is having fun.” Another praised her, writing, “Our Habibi slayed it at @LakmeFashionWk walking the ramp for Rana Gill. Bling It On Empress @MadhuriDixit. (sic)” A third fan kept score, writing that Madhuri was walking the ramp after 9 long years, writing, “Slay Madhuri Slay. (sic)”

Talking to the press after her walk, Madhuri said that the ‘gorgeous suit’ made her feel confident and beautiful, commenting on how comfortable and light it was to wear it.

Upcoming work

Madhuri was last seen in the 2022 film Maja Ma, starring in the OTT show The Fame Game the same year. The show streamed on Netflix and saw her play a Bollywood star called Anamika Anand, who has much to hide. Talking about her upcoming work in January this year, she told Bollywood Hungama, “Definitely movies are planned for this year 2024. And my reality show Dance Deewane is also starting. Definitely movies are in the making. There might be a series also but it’s too early to say. But definitely it will be more active this year.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place