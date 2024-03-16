Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana and other stars stun at Isha Ambani's Holi party. See pics
For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree and blouse. Isha Ambani opted for a multicolour dress.
Isha Ambani, on Friday night, hosted the Bvlgari Roman Holi exhibition, followed by dinner, at the Ambani House in Mumbai. It was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sharvari Wagh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra makes Mumbai come to a standstill, looks gorgeous in pink saree at Bulgari event. Watch)
Priyanka Chopra poses wih Isha Ambani
Taking to Instagram, Bulgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin shared several photos from the bash. The pictures featured Isha, Priyanka, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shloka Mehta, among other guests. He also gave a peek at the venue and the food menu.
He wrote, "The first-ever Bvlgari Roman Holi exhibition and Gala Dinner at the mesmerizing Ambani House in Mumbai, hosted by Isha Ambani, and graced with the participation of @priyankachopra @ayushmannk @radhikamerchantril and many other distinguished guests, partners and friends of the Ambani and Bvlgari was a unique lifetime emotion and display of beauty, refinement and culture." He also wrote thank you in Hindi and Gujarati.
What celebs wore for event
For the event, Priyanka wore a pastel pink stylish slit skirt-styled sheer pre-draped saree and blouse. Isha opted for a multicolour dress, while Shloka opted for a pink outfit. In a clip, shared by a fan account, Priyanka was seen on stage with Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant. She spoke to the crowd about Radhika before handing her the mic. All of them giggled as Radhika got confused for a moment.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore an orange saree and pink blouse. Ayushmann was seen in a cream outfit. Shilpa Shetty wore a green outfit under a printed cream cape. Athiya was seen in a black and beige blazer and pants. Madhuri wore a red pantsuit while her husband Dr Shriram Nene opted for a white shirt under a black coat, and pants. Sharvari was seen in a cream choli and navy blue lehenga. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry opted for a black T-shirt and charcoal pants.
Priyanka launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants, along with gold stiletto sandals.
