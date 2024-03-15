Priyanka Chopra makes Mumbai come to a standstill, looks gorgeous in pink saree at Bulgari event. Watch

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make an entry! The actor looked stunning in a light pink saree as she appeared for an event in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor landed in Mumbai on Thursday with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Videos and pictures of the actor's stylish appearance were shared by paparazzi and fan pages. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra makes stylish appearance in plunging white outfit at Mumbai event; fans call her 'flawless'. Watch) Priyanka Chopra at an event in Mumbai.

Priyanka's latest appearance

Priyanka kept the look simple and elegant, with her light pink saree doing all the talking. The saree had a modern spin, which she paired with a matching blouse. She completed the look with a stunning neckpiece and multiple rings. At the event, she waved at the paparazzi and smiled for photographs. Priyanka, who is Bulgari's global brand ambassador, is in Mumbai to promote the jewellery label.

Reacting to her look on fan pages, a fan commented, “She looks stunning!” Another said, “Miss seeing Priyanka in desi events.” A comment also read, “No one is like PC. She exudes so much confidence.”

More details

Priyanka is back in India and was seen with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along with her. The mother-daughter duo arrived at Mumbai airport and was photographed leaving together along with the actor's team in their waiting cars. Priyanka's long-time manager Anjula Acharya also joined them.

She had shared a picture of herself and Malti on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” She tagged her manager Anjula Acharia and daughter Malti's private account, along with Bulgari's account.

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She joined the team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others.

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban. She also has Heads of State in the pipeline, in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

