Priyanka Chopra makes stylish appearance in plunging white outfit at Mumbai event; fans call her 'flawless'. Watch

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Thursday with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka stepped out for an appearance wearing a white two-piece set – a plunging top with matching pants. Videos and pictures of the actor's Mumbai appearance were widely shared by paparazzi and fan pages. Also read: At Miss World 2024, Priyanka Chopra praises Nita Ambani after giving Jamnagar bash a miss Priyanka Chopra attended an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Fans love Priyanka's look

Priyanka Chopra, Bulgari's global brand ambassador, is in Mumbai to promote the jewellery label. She was at the brand's store in Jio World Plaza on Friday. Her latest white look was completed with some Bulgari bling – a diamond choker. Commenting on her all-white look, a fan wrote on Instagram, "Stunning and flawless beauty." Another said, “Have been waiting to see her in my city.”

Priyanka Chopra at the brand's store in Jio World Plaza.

Priyanka Chopra brings daughter Malti to India

Priyanka Chopra is back in India and brought her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along. The mother-daughter duo arrived at Mumbai airport and was photographed leaving together along with the actor's team in their waiting cars. Priyanka's long-time manager Anjula Acharya also joined them.

Earlier on Thursday, Priyanka teased fans about her Mumbai trip. She shared a picture of herself and Malti on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Mumbai meri jaan (Mumbai, my darling). Here we go!” She also tagged her manager Anjula Acharia and daughter Malti's private account, along with Bulgari's account.

Priyanka is Bulgari's global brand ambassador

Along with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa from BLACKPINK, Priyanka has often attended events for the brand across the world. In May 2023, Zendaya, Anne and Priyanka made glamorous appearances for the unveiling of Bulgari’s jewellery collection in Venice, Italy. The A-list stars – each of whom are brand ambassadors for the luxury jeweller – posed together on the red carpet for photos that were widely shared online.

