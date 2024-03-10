At Miss World 2024, Priyanka Chopra praises Nita Ambani after giving Jamnagar bash a miss

Actor Priyanka Chopra has spoken about her parents and her growing up years till the time she was crowned Miss World. At the finale of the 71st Miss World event in Mumbai, Priyanka, who is currently in the US, shared her thoughts through a video message. She also congratulated and praised Nita Ambani on receiving the Miss World Humanitarian Award. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone her inspiration) Priyanka Chopra shared a video message from the US.

Priyanka talks about her parents

In her message, Priyanka said, "Purpose, a word that has always held a lot of meaning for me, because of the experiences I've had personally. Growing up, I watched my mom Dr Madhu Chopra and my dad not only carry out their duties as doctors in the Indian Army, provide for us but also use their knowledge, position, talents to help those in need. I remember the countless hours my brother and I tagging along when they would use their days off to help those who didn't have access to proper medical care. Now I've been very fortunate to continue my life's journey surrounded by women who have redefined the absolute essence of womenhood. Their power, their beauty, and their ability to change the world."

Priyanka shares what Julia Morley told her

The actor also spoke about Miss World Organization CEO Julia Morley. She said, “In the year 2000, when I had the opportunity to not just participate but be crowned Miss World, I was introduced to the idea of beauty with purpose, an initiative by Mrs Morley, who reminded us that the title of Miss World wasn’t just about looking good, it was about using the platform to challenge our inner duty and to channel it. It taught the 18-year-old me that we only make a difference when we walk the walk and talk the talk from the get-go.”

Priyanka praises Nita Ambani

Priyanka said about Nita Ambani, “I have had the honour and privilege of knowing the phenomenal Mrs Nita Ambani for a few years now. She is someone, whom I admire and respect for everything she does. I have witnessed what happens behind the scenes, and I have witnessed first-hand her passion, commitment, and eye for detail in everything she does. To me, Nita Ma’am epitomises exactly what Mrs Morley tried to instil in our young minds back then. Over the years, I have witnessed Nita Ma’am’s profound impact through her various endeavours. She not only is a respectable educationist, philanthropist, and businesswoman but also a staunch advocate and protector of the arts of India.”

“With utmost dedication, she has consistently brought India’s art and culture to the global stage. Nita ma’am wears all of these hats and more with a warm smile and so much compassion. Her journey is the embodiment of the ethos of beauty with purpose. This evening as we honour Nita ma’am, let not just celebrate her accomplishments but also the joy, empowerment and growth she has brought to so many lives,” she also said.

