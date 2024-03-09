Alia Bhatt calls Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone her inspiration: 'They're friends of mine'

Alia Bhatt has called ''friends" Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her “huge sources of inspiration”. Speaking at the Forbes 3050 event, she also said that she admires them "deeply''. Talking about films, she said that the stories should be at the forefront and not the ethnicity of the person. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt calls Deepika Padukone her senior, not competition) Alia Bhatt spoke about Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Alia lauds Aishwarya, Priyanka, Deepika

Alia said, "Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that, and have been huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika (Padukone), these are actors who are also friends of mine, but I also admire deeply. So I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing."

Alia talks about inclusivity in diversity

She also added, "I also feel like we are living in a time where inclusivity, diversity is the need of the hour where you want to see different faces from different parts of the world, speaking in different accents. But all part of the same, telling the same language if a story. At the end of the day, the story is what should be at the forefront. Not where you come from, or what accent you speak, or what your ethnicity is."

Last year on an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Karan Johar had asked Kareena Kapoor if she thought Deepika Padukone was her competition. Instead, she said the question applied to Alia. When Karan asked Alia the same question, she had said, “Please… not at all. Why would she be? She’s (Deepika) my senior. There’s no competition.”

Alia's upcoming films

Fans will see Alia Bhatt in a YRF spy universe film, the shooting for which will begin later this year, Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani had said. She is set to team up with Sharvari Wagh in the yet-to-be-titled film. They will play super-agents in the action entertainer. Apart from this, she will also be seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Alia also has director Vasan Bala's Jigra in the pipeline.

