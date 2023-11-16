close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Koffee with Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt calls Deepika Padukone her senior, not competition

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt calls Deepika Padukone her senior, not competition

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 16, 2023 05:30 PM IST

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor had different responses to whether they think of Deepika Padukone as competition.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 had Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt answering some fun Rapid Fire questions. When it came to Kareena, she did not respond in yes or no when Karan asked if she thought of Deepika Padukone as her competition. Instead, she said the question applies to Alia Bhatt. (Also read: Koffee with Karan season 8: Kareena Kapoor owns that she's ‘apni favourite’, but Alia Bhatt shies away)

Alia Bhatt talked about Deepika Padukone in the latest episode of KWK.

What Alia and Kareena said

During the Rapid Fire segment, when Karan asked Kareena about Deepika Padukone, she said, “Me? No. I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid fire, not for me. Why am I being asked this question?" Karan and Alia giggled away, and the director then asked her the same question. Alia however responded, “Please… not at all. Why would she be? She’s (Deepika) my senior. There’s no competition.”

Kareena debuted in Bollywood in the year 2000 with the drama Refugee, while Deepika marked her debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Om Shanti Om. Meanwhile, Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, which released in 2012.

This was not the only time Deepika was mentioned in the episode. Next, when it was Alia's Rapid Fire round, Karan asked her which quality would she take from Deepika, to which she said, “DP’s just… like her presence… when she comes on screen, you can’t help but look at her.”

‘I am winning this hamper!’

When Karan asked Alia if she considers herself as the best actress in the country at the moment, Kareena cheered for her saying, 'Go, go, go, go! Yes, yes, yes!' But Alia said, "I am not the most talented in my own family." As Alia went on to explain that there are many other actors and she is definitely not the best, Kareena rolled her eyes and said, "I am winning this hamper, God."

In the first episode, Karan had asked the same question to Deepika, that whether she considers herself as the best actress of this generation, to which she immediately responded with a "Yup!"

A new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
