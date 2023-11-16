Koffee with Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt calls Deepika Padukone her senior, not competition

What Alia and Kareena said

During the Rapid Fire segment, when Karan asked Kareena about Deepika Padukone, she said, “Me? No. I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid fire, not for me. Why am I being asked this question?" Karan and Alia giggled away, and the director then asked her the same question. Alia however responded, “Please… not at all. Why would she be? She’s (Deepika) my senior. There’s no competition.”

Kareena debuted in Bollywood in the year 2000 with the drama Refugee, while Deepika marked her debut in 2007 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film Om Shanti Om. Meanwhile, Alia made her acting debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, which released in 2012.

This was not the only time Deepika was mentioned in the episode. Next, when it was Alia's Rapid Fire round, Karan asked her which quality would she take from Deepika, to which she said, “DP’s just… like her presence… when she comes on screen, you can’t help but look at her.”

‘I am winning this hamper!’

When Karan asked Alia if she considers herself as the best actress in the country at the moment, Kareena cheered for her saying, 'Go, go, go, go! Yes, yes, yes!' But Alia said, "I am not the most talented in my own family." As Alia went on to explain that there are many other actors and she is definitely not the best, Kareena rolled her eyes and said, "I am winning this hamper, God."

In the first episode, Karan had asked the same question to Deepika, that whether she considers herself as the best actress of this generation, to which she immediately responded with a "Yup!"

