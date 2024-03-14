Priyanka Chopra is back home in India and she's brought daughter Malti Marie along. Watch video

Mimi didi is back home! Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet surprise for her desi fans. She is back in India and brought her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas along. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss and hug in inside pics from their pre-wedding festivities; ‘jiju’ plays dhol) Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the airport with daughter Malti.

PC is coming home

Priyanka shared a selfie with Malti on Thursday evening on Instagram stories. It showed them sharing a hug with a pacifier in Malti's mouth. The baby seemed to smile even from behind her pacifier. Priyanka wrote with the photo, “Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!” She also tagged her manager Anjula Acharia and Malti's private account, along with Bulgari's account.

Later, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. Priyanka was in a black outfit with a beach hat and Malti was in a green top and pants combo. Priyanka got her daughter to wave to the paparazzi and looked happy to be back in her homeland.

Priyanka will likely attend a Bulgari event in Mumbai. She is the global brand ambassador for the luxury jewellery brand along with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa from BLACKPINK.

When was she last in India?

The actor was last in India in October for the Jio MAMI Film Festival. She did not bring Malti or husband Nick Jonas along back then. Nick was also recently in India for a Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai during the Lolapallooza fest.

This will be Malti's second visit to India after Nick and Priyanka brought her along for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch in April. That time, Priyanka also promoted her show Citadel in India with Richard Madden.

In an interview with Extra TV, Priyanka had said about her daughter's first visit to Mumbai, "It was Malti's first time in India. It was Malti's first time in Mumbai. She loves it. She loved everything about it, from the sights to the sounds, to the food... from going to her nani's house, which is my mom's house. She loved everything about it."

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed daughter Malti in 2022. She recently turned two and the family came together for her Elmo-themed birthday party.