Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw Elmo-themed party for daughter Malti on 2nd birthday. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15. The couple had an intimate Elmo-themed birthday party for the little one. On Wednesday, Nick posted a bunch of photos from the party on Instagram. Several more photos from the gathering have surfaced on fan pages as well. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti's 2nd birthday on beach in LA Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday party.

Malti Marie's 2nd birthday

For the party, the birthday girl was decked in a pink dress and a pink crown-shaped headband and also wore heart-shaped sunglasses. Priyanka and Nick Jonas wore orange and red outfits. In a photo, Priyanka was seen hugging Nick from behind as they both posed for camera.

Malti had an Elmo-themed red birthday cake, which had her name as the topper. The banner at the party read, "Malti's world.' The bash included a puppet show among many other attractions. From Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas to John Lloyd Taylor to Cavanaugh James and Greg Garbowsky, the event was attended by many of their friends and family. Sharing the birthday pictures, Nick wrote, “Our little angel is two-years-old.”

More photos, shared by a fan account, showed a bunch of polaroid pictures clicked at the party. Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra were seen posing with other guests. Another short video showed someone feeding Malti. The photos and video were originally shared by Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia.

Reacting to the pictures, fans who have been eagerly waiting for Malti's 2nd birthday, shared their excitement. One wrote in the comments, “Gorgeous fam in red! Soo cute.” Another commented, “Lots of love happiness and respect to this beautiful family.” One more said, “Amazing and Wonderful Chopra Jonas family.”

Nick and Priyanka's beach outing

Previously, the family was seen celebrating Malti's birthday with an intimate celebration on a beach in Los Angeles. In a video, Priyanka and Nick were walking on the beach.

Others at the party were the couple's friends Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, who were seen helping with the low-key birthday set-up. Only a glimpse of the birthday girl was seen. Nick's brother Frankie Jonas was also at the party. It seems like both parties were held for close friends and family members only.

