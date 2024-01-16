Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate daughter Malti's 2nd birthday on beach in LA. Watch

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas turned 2 on January 15. On Monday, the family marked the little one's birthday with an intimate celebration on a beach in Los Angeles. They were joined by close friends. Also read: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti leaves her in splits as she learns clicking selfies Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti.

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti turns two

A video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka and many super-zoomed photos from the beach birthday party have surfaced online. Shared by a fan page, the clip shows Priyanka and Nick walking on the beach. They held hands as they walked away from the party.

Others, including the couple's friends Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri, were seen helping with the low-key birthday set-up. Only a glimpse of the birthday girl was seen. Nick's brother Frankie Jonas was also with them. It seems like only close friends and family attended the birthday celebration.

More about Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka and Nick are yet to share glimpses of Malti Marie's birthday on their Instagram handles. They welcomed their first child in 2021 via surrogacy. They had announced their daughter's arrival in a joint statement on Instagram. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka and Nick have not been very active on Instagram lately. They are now rarely posting pictures from their personal lives. While initially they hid the face of their daughter, they later revealed it when Malti went along with the family to the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin got a star in their honour.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti celebrated the New Year in Mexico. Sharing the pictures much later, Priyanka wrote, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.” Priyanka will be next soon in Heads of State among other projects.

