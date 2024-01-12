Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti leaves her in splits as she learns clicking selfies. See pics

Priyanka Chopra cannot stop laughing as her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has now learned the art of taking selfies. The one-year-old has learned how to click pictures of herself on phone, and mom Priyanka's reaction is relatable. Malti's selfies have made their way to Priyanka's Instagram Stories. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of daughter Malti Marie singing while trying to sail a yacht with Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra posted selfies of daughter Malti.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter

The multiple selfies show glimpses of Malti Marie while travelling in a car. Only half of her face with her pigtails was seen in the photos. The blurry but cute photos are grabbing fans' attention.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Fans react to Malti selfies

Priyanka wrote, “She took a few selfies,” followed by laughing face emojis on Instagram Stories. Reacting to them, a person wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post share on a fan page, “She's a selfies queen just like her beautiful mama.” Another wrote, “She has Nick Jonas' eyebrow shape." One more commented, “She is a very clever little girl indeed.”

Priyanka Chopra's family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, will be turning two on January 15. She is their first child, and was born via surrogacy. They had announced their daughter's arrival in a joint statement via Instagram last year. It read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

Priyanka had revealed the emotional reason behind Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name. Malti is the middle name of her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, while Marie is the middle name of Nick's mother, Denise Jonas. Priyanka and Nick avoided sharing pictures of their daughter and showing her face initially until January last year. The Quantico actor took Malti along to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin got a star in their honour.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti were recently in Mexico, where they celebrated the New Year. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka said, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year.” She will be next seen in Heads of State.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place