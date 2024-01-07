Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of daughter Malti Marie singing while trying to sail a yacht with Nick Jonas. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared her first post of 2024 featuring husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram late on Saturday night, Priyanka posted a bunch of pictures giving a glimpse of how the family celebrated the New Year in Mexico. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram.

Priyanka, Nick, Malti spent New Year in Mexico

In the first picture, Nick held Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as Priyanka sat beside them on the beach. For the outing, Nick wore a green shirt, cap, black pants, and white shoes. Priyanka was seen in a white shirt and matching pants, while the child was seen in a printed dress. In the next clip, Priyanka and Malti looked at the waves.

Malti rested on Priyanka's chest in the next photo as the actor clicked a selfie. In the next photo, Priyanka and Nick Jonas posed for the camera as they dressed up for an event. While Priyanka wore a green dress and beige heels, Nick was seen in a blue outfit and sneakers.

Priyanka posts a selfie wearing a bikini

In another photo, the trio spent their evening on a beach. While Priyanka held Malti, who crawled, Nick was seen laughing. The actor wore a white outfit, and Nick opted for a yellow shirt, black shorts and sneakers. Malti was seen in a dress. Priyanka clicked a selfie in the next picture as she wore a black bikini and dark sunglasses. The actor lay by a swimming pool with a book.

Priyanka also posted a photo of their drinks and another of Malti's feet. A picture featured the actor posing with her mother, Madhu Chopra, near the ocean. In the next image, Priyanka wore a knotted top, skirt, hat and shoes. Madhu wore a white top, green skirt and sneakers.

Malti tries to drive a yacht

The last clip showed the trio on a yacht as Malti sang while trying to turn the wheel with Nick holding her. Priyanka sat with them and imitated Malti's singing. Both Nick and Priyanka twinned in black outfits. Malti wore a pink outfit. Priyanka geo-tagged the location as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned it, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy new year." Reacting to the post, Nick posted red heart emojis. Jackie Shroff wrote, "Happiness Bhidu."

