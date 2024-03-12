Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss and hug in inside pics from their pre-wedding festivities; ‘jiju’ plays dhol

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas will clock their six years of marriage in December this year. Several pictures from their pre-wedding festivities emerged on social media recently. The pictures clicked from 2018 also feature Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra stuns in black shimmery saree, poses with Sabyasachi Mukherjee at event in US) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018.

Priyanka, Nick's pre-wedding puja

In one of the pictures, the duo sat next to each other and smiled during a puja. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a blue and white printed suit. Nick Jonas opted for a pink and golden kurta and white pyjama. She smiled as he held her from behind in another photo. Nick, who is popularly called ‘Nick jiju (brother-in-law)’ by Indian fans, was also seen playing a dhol in another image. Their relatives were also seen joining them for the celebrations.

Nick hugs Priyanka, gets a kiss

A picture showed Nick hugging Priyanka as she held him and planted a kiss on his neck. In a picture, Siddharth was seen smiling as he applied tika on Nick's forehead. Madhu looked at them from behind his son. Priyanka was seen smiling at her then-fiance. A fan account shared the pictures with the caption, "Beautiful unseen pics from 2018 pre-wedding celebrations." They also added, "More unseens from the pre-wedding puja in 2018."

About Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

About Priyanka's projects

Fans will see Priyanka in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. It will also star Karl Urban. As per Deadline, set in the 19th century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her. The movie is produced by AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Recently, Priyanka became an executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. She joined the team as an executive producer alongside Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling, and others. To Kill a Tiger is directed by Nisha Pahuja. Apart from this, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

