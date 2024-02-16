Priyanka Chopra shares unseen wedding pic from grand Jodhpur ceremony as she wishes her 'forever’ Valentine Nick Jonas

She took her own sweet time, but Priyanka Chopra did share a heartfelt Valentine's Day post for singer-husband Nick Jonas. On Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures of the two along with a glimpse of their V-Day celebrations. Apart from a couple of adorable pictures of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her and Nick's December 2018 wedding. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as crowd chants ‘jiju’ during Nick Jonas' performance at Lollapalooza Priyanka Chopra included an unseen wedding photo in her heartfelt Valentine's Day post for Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's Valentine's Day post

In the unseen photo from their Hindu wedding ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Nick Jonas smiled looking at Priyanka during a wedding ritual. They were both dressed in Sabyasachi wedding looks.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In another picture from a recent date, the couple posed together looking into the camera. Priyanka seemingly also gave a peek at her Dior Valentine's Day gift from Nick Jonas. She also posted a picture of Malti dressed in a cute white and red heart printed frock.

Reactions to Priyanka's post

Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section of actor-wife Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post. A fan commented, "I hope Nick gave you and Malti a rose on Valentine's Day." A second wrote for Nick, who was recently in India for a concert, "Nick jiju (brother-in-law) is the greenest flag ever." A third also commented, "So much love @priyankachopra @nickjonas... nicest, kindest ever."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship

They began dating in May 2018, and got engaged in July of that year. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018. The couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in two wedding ceremonies – a white wedding on December 1, followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on December 2. Their only child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was born via surrogate in January 2022.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place