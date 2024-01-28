Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as crowd chants ‘jiju’ during Nick Jonas' performance at Lollapalooza: ‘Thank you Mumbai’

Priyanka Chopra thanked Mumbai for welcoming her husband and American singer Nick Jonas with chants of “jiju” as he performed for the first time in India at the ongoing Lollapalooza festival. She got emotional and said that the fans' gesture had her heart. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra roots for Jonas Brothers ahead of Lollapalooza 2024 gig; shares holiday pics with Nick Jonas and Malti) Priyanka Chopra thanks Mumbai for calling Nick Jonas "Jiju"

Priyanka thanks Mumbai

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a video of the crowd at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai chanting jiju-jiju (brother-in-law) during Nick's performance. She wrote, “My heart (red heart and teary eyed emojis) Thank you Mumbai.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Before the fest, she also gave them a shoutout as this marked the first time Jonas Brothers performed in India, and Mumbai, which was once her hometown. Priyanka, however, wasn't present at Lollapalooza India to cheer on her husband and brothers-in-law. She will be next seen in the Hollywood movie Heads of State and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Mumbai for calling Nick Jonas "jiju"

Jonas Brothers in Mumbai

Jonas Brothers, consisting of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, enthralled thousands of fans with their debut performance here on Saturday night. The band performed for one-and-a-half hours at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai, on the first day of the second edition of Lollapalooza India.

Before, the trio hit the stage, a peppy track, Gallan Goodiyaan from Priyanka and Ranveer Singh-starrer 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do, was played to set the mood for the night.

"This is our very first time performing in India. The sangeet doesn’t count," Nick quipped, referring to the elaborative pre-wedding ceremony of his wedding with Priyanka in 2018.

He also spoke about his "special connection" with India. "We, as a family, have a deep, deep connection with the country," Nick said as the crowd started chanting "jiju, jiju". "Thank you for having us and we will make the most excitable night ever," he added.

The Jonas Brothers belted out a medley of soft and peppy songs, including Celebrate, Sucker, What a Man Gotta Do, Close, and Jealous among others during their set.

Nick thanked fans for being "incredible" all day long. "Two incredible nights at Lollapalooza. This crowd is incredible not just now, but all day long. If you have been here all day, make some noise and if you are going to be here all day, make some noise," he told the crowd.

As the audience continued to cheer, the sound of instruments slowly faded in and Nick surprised everyone with his own version of Maan Meri Jaan, called Afterlife, along with rapper King on the stage, who sang in Hindi.

Before Jonas Brothers performed their final track, Leave Before You Love Me, Nick thanked the audience and promised to return. "We shall come back and do this again sometime very soon. We have one more for you."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.