Priyanka Chopra roots for Jonas Brothers ahead of Lollapalooza 2024 gig; shares holiday pics with Nick Jonas and Malti

Priyanka Chopra is spending quality time with Nick Jonas and family in California, US. The actor shared photos and videos on her Instagram, writing, “Lately (heart emoji). Full heart, full tummy.” She also took to Instagram Stories to wish the Jonas Brothers good luck ahead of their performance at Lollapalooza. (Also Read: Were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on a double date with Joe Jonas and new girlfriend Stormi Bree?) Snapshots of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and Kevin Jonas Sr on vacation.

Priyanka Chopra's family vacation

If the pictures and videos are anything to go by, Priyanka, Nick and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas are vacationing with the Jonas family. One of the pictures she shared sees their two-year-old daughter reading a picture book with her grandfather, Kevin Jonas Sr. The grandfather can be seen mid-sentence as the toddler reaches down to the book.

The post also includes a picture of Nick’s brother Franklin making burgers, Priyanka in a bathrobe, sweet moments of the couple walking on the beach and other special moments. She also shared a burger picture and Franklin commented, “That’s my burger.”

Malti Marie turns two

Malti turned two recently and her parents threw her a Sesame Street-themed party on the occasion. “Our little angel is 2 years old,” wrote a proud Nick, sharing images of her enjoying the party which ran on the theme of Elmo. Joe, Frankie and his girlfriend Anna Olson also attended the bash. The Stevie Wonder tune ‘Happy Birthday’ accompanied the snaps.

Priyanka also shared many images of Malti’s visit to the temple on her Instagram. In the pictures, the little one can be seen dressed in a cute co-ord set, bindi, with a garland around her neck. The family performed a special puja, with the actor’s mom Dr Madhu also joining the revelry. Priyanka also shared images from the birthday party.

Lollapalooza India

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to share the lineup of the second edition of Lollapalooza India. The Jonas Brothers are a part of the lineup and will perform in India for the first time. “Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas finally performing in Mumbai! My heart,” she wrote, sharing the news. The popular band, which grew to fame on Disney, consists of Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

