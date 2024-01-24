Priyanka Chopra cheers for cousin Mannara Chopra ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale: ‘Give it your best’

Actor Priyanka Chopra is rooting for her cousin Mannara Chopra as she made it to the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara completed 100 days in the show. Ahead of the final episode, Priyanka gave her a warm shoutout. Also read: Vicky Jain gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17 Priyanka Chopra is Mannara Chopra's cousin.

Priyanka to Mannara

She took to her Instagram Story and posted a photo of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house. In the caption, the Citadel actor wrote, “Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS.”

While this is not the first time that Priyanka extended support to Mannara, recently, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra too wished her. Madhu had shared a message with Mannara.

In a video clip, Madhu said, "Hi Mannara. Congratulations. You have reached one of the finales. I am very proud of you. Stay strong. Keep a strong head on your shoulders and don't let them break you. You are one Chopra girl and you are really strong. Best of luck."

How is Mannara related to Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra

Mannara is Priyanka's paternal cousin, which also makes her actor Parineeti Chopra's cousin. Her mother is the sister of Priyanka's late father Ashok Chopra. Mannara starred in South films, including the Telugu film Rouge (2017) directed by Puri Jagannadh, Anubhav Sinha's Zid (2014), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016) and Sita (2019).

Bigg Boss 17

She is currently one of the strongest participants in the show. Besides Mannara, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqi, Arun Mahashetty and Abhishek Kumar also qualified for the final showdown. Recently, the show saw a mid-week eviction when Vicky Jain was eliminated. Before him, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan were evicted from the house.

Bigg Boss 17 is heading towards its end on January 28. As per a report on Siasat.com, the winner of this season is expected to receive a hefty amount. Reportedly, it will be within the range of ₹30 to 40 lakh. Last year, rapper MC Stan was declared the winner. He walked out of the Bigg Boss house with ₹31.8 lakh.

The show is being hosted by Salman Khan. It's airing on Colors TV and streaming on the JioCinema app.

