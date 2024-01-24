Vicky Jain gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande breaks down; Twitter calls her ‘fake’

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain was eliminated from the show after spending 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. It was a mid-week and final eviction before the finale of the season. As Vicky got eliminated, Ankita was seen crying on the show. Also read: Ankita Lokhande fights with Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain eliminated, Ankita Lokhande in top five finalists.

Vicky Jain evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss asked Ankita Lokhande, Vicky and Arun Mashettey to open their chits and find out who, among them, was in the finale. As all of them began opening their chits, Vicky read out loud his paper which read, ‘evicted.’ Ankita and Arun became the finalists.

Vicky went on to plant a kiss on Ankita's forehead and hugged Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek. He shared a moment with Ankita when she broke down inconsolably. Vicky urged other members to take care of Ankita in his absence.

Ankita Lokhande to Vicky

Ankita told Vicky, “Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi. (You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)”

Internet reacts to Ankita, Vicky

Reacting to the latest episode, many slammed Ankita Lokhande. Some wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Felt very bad for Vicky vai…Game point of view se, he was best. He gave his all to this show.” “Ankita clearly needs some help processing her emotions or she’s overdramatising over Vicky leaving to gain sympathy. Either way, I can’t stand her anymore - she comes across really fake. I’m sure she thinks this is cute, but she just comes across really fake,” added another. Someone also said, “Post this show I wonder how these two will live together.”

