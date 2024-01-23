Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande fights with Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui loses his calm ahead of finale. Watch

Bigg Boss 17 grand finale will take place on Sunday i.e. January 28. Ahead of the finale week, tensions have arisen to an all-time high with more arguments than ever before. Ankita and Vicky were seen fighting, while Munawar also got into a heated argument over a task. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui says ‘Bigg Boss destroyed my two relationships' on being called womaniser. Watch) Bigg Boss 17: Ahead of finale, many fights broke out in the house.

Ankita says Mannara played the game well

The new teaser promo shared by the makers gave viewers a glimpse of the surmounting tension inside the Bigg Boss house. In the teaser, Ankita was seen telling that Mannara Chopra played the best in the game, as she still survived despite so much happening around her and stayed within her game. Munawar did not seem to agree with Ankita. Then, Vicky and Abhishek Kumar were seen fighting with each other while Ankita tried to ease the situation, but in vain.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Vicky Jain interrupts Munawar Faruqui during his task

The teaser also showed an upcoming task in the garden area, where Vicky started to interrupt Munawar Faruqui from completing his work, by pulling him down. After Abhishek tried to help, Munawar was seen getting aggressive in the situation, as the rest of the housemates came to the place.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were also seen getting into a heated argument, as Ankita told him not to tell her how someone else deserved to be in the game when she thought otherwise. She was seen coming close towards Vicky and obstructing his view. In the last few moments of the teaser, Mannara and Munawar were seen getting into a heated argument with each other.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey are the last few contestants who are heading towards the finale. Isha Malviya was the last contestant to be eliminated from the game during the weekend. She was eliminated after receiving less votes following the roasting task.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place