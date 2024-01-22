Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya eliminated ahead of finale; Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are safe

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya is the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. She was among the nominated contestants, alongside Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She was eliminated after receiving low votes following the roasting task. Also read: Anil Kapoor promotes Fighter on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar Isha Malviya was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.

Isha Malviya leaves Bigg Boss

Isha was nominated by Team A alongside Ankita Lokhande, Vicky and Ayesha Khan. Ankita and Vicky got teary-eyed during the elimination announcement. Abhishek Kumar was seen wiping tears after Isha's name was announced.

Reacting to Isha's eviction, many have expressed their disappointment as they believed she was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 17. One user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Bechari (poor) Isha.”

“The tears in Vicky's eyes say it all he considered her as his own daughter,” added someone about Vicky Jain's reaction to Isha leaving the show. Another one posted, “Munawar is winning.”

Weekend Ka Vaar

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar saw Anil Kapoor as a special guest. He was seen singing, dancing, and interacting with the contestants while also promoting his upcoming film Fighter. Anil said his film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a tribute to all the soldiers who fight for the country. The aerial action entertainer stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone alongside Anil in the lead. Fighter will be released in theatre on the eve of Republic Day on January 25.

As Salman and Anil interacted with everyone in the Bigg Boss house, Munawar Faruqui went on to dedicate a shayari to the Fighter actor. It included his film titles like Welcome and Ram Lakhan. Anil graciously thanked Munawar for his creativity.

Bigg Boss 17

Isha was the wildcard contestant of this season. Previously, Ayesha was evicted from the house. For the final round, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey will be seen. The finale of Bigg Boss 17 is only a week away, as Salman said on the show.

