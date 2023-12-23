Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar calls Isha Malviya ‘chamchi’ of Ankita Lokhande. Watch

Another war of words broke out in the Bigg Boss house, this time between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Kumar. The three have never been on the same page, and a confrontation broke out in one of the upcoming episodes, as shared in a teaser promo by the makers on their YouTube channel. For the unversed, Samarth is Isha's current boyfriend, while Abhishek is her former partner. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Munawar Faruqui for making Mannara Chopra appear ‘needy and desperate’. Watch) Abhishek and Samarth got into a heated argument.

Why did Abhishek call Samarth ‘chela’?

In the new promo, Abhishek got into a heated argument with Isha and Samarth late into the night. He said that it is Samarth who picks up a fight with him, but he never does so. He added that Samarth's game starts and ends with Isha. Then, it is Aishwarya Sharma who tells Abhishek, "Chela toh tu ban gaya hai (You have become an assistant of Neil Bhatt)." Isha also reiterates the same word to him. Abhishek then responded, saying that she has nothing to add to this conversation and said, "Tu beech mein aayi na, chamchi (You came in between, and you are the minion of Ankita Lokhande)!"

More details

Earlier this month, host Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek and called out his behaviour for using derogatory words against ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya in the house. “Charge karna, chillana… most nakli contestant is ghar me jo hain wo hain Abhishek. Same tone aap mujhpe use karlijiyega aur main aapko bataunga. Isha ko ye kahna ki raat ko kahi aur ja kar…agar ye baat mere saamne ki hoti to main aake nichod deta (Charging towards Isha, screaming at her…if there is the most fake contestant in the Bigg Boss house, it is Abhishek. Telling Isha to go somewhere for the night… had you said the same thing before me, I would have wrung you).” he said.

Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema, and airs on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30 pm.

