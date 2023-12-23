Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan schools Munawar Faruqui for making Mannara Chopra appear ‘needy and desperate’. Watch

Ever since the wild card entry of Ayesha Khan in the Bigg Boss house, the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra has taken a turn. In a new promo from an upcoming episode shared by the makers of the show on social media, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Munawar for making Mannara appear "needy and desperate" on national television. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks shocked as Vicky Jain tries to slap her on national TV during argument. Watch) Salman Khan talks about Munawar's behaviour towards Mannara Chopra.

Salman addresses Munawar and Mannara's bond

In the promo, Salman says that when Mannara is taunted by a wild card member, then according to Munawar she has no sense of humour. But when Mannara says the same taunt then where does the sense of humour of Munawar go away? Salman then adds that many contestants in the house stood by him during a bad situation. But, what's different here is how Munawar 'respectfully appreciates' the behaviour of Ankita and Rinku, he never did the same with Mannara.

Salman then adds, "Isliye Mannara national television par bahut hi needy and desperate lag rahi hain, for attention (Because of that Mannara looks needy and desperate for attention)." Mannara responds to this and says, "Got that, sir." Salman then tells Munawar that if he feels a strange vibe from Mannara, and that she created a wall between both of you, then you should be asking whether that is her doing or yours.

Earlier, Ayesha had lashed out at Munawar Faruqui for lying about his relationship, and asked whether he was 'two-timing' with the women in his life. Later, Munawar's former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi opened up about their relationship, and broke down on Instagram Live. "I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about," she said.

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

