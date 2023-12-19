Bigg Boss 17: Munawar's ex girlfriend Nazila breaks down on Insta Live, says ‘there were a lot of other girls involved’

Ayesha Khan's entry in the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant has led to one shocking revelation after the other. She lashed out at Munawar Faruqui for lying about his relationship, after which he broke down. Now, Munawar Faruqui’s former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi has opened up about their relationship, and addressed Ayesha Khan’s claims. On Monday, she took to her Instagram Live to share that she 'was being told a completely different story' altogether. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui, demands apology: ‘Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the?') Nazila talked about Munawar Faruqui in her Instagram Live.

What Nazila said

On her Instagram Live, a snippet of which was posted on X (Formerly Twitter), Nazila said: “I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about."

She further added that she wanted to see how Munawar justified the entire situation. “I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar. I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once.”

Nazila says people are making fun of her personal life

"This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation. It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all,” Nazila added.

More details

Earlier, Ayesha Khan has called out Munawar Faruqui's behaviour on Bigg Boss 17 and asked whether he was 'two-timing' with the women in his life. Munawar even broke down in tears afterwards and had a conversation with Ayesha in the house.

