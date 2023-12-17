Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui, demands apology: ‘Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the?'

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has joined the Bigg Boss house as a wild card contestant after K-pop sensation Aoora. The makers of the show have now shared a video of Ayesha introducing herself and thereby proceeding to reveal that she shares a history with one of the contestants in the show, Munawar Faruqui. She also lashes out at Munawar in the Bigg Boss house and asks if he is 'two-timing' with the women in his life. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi gets eliminated; reveals why she wanted to 'run away' from BB house and who could be the winner) Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan had a heated conversation in the Bigg Boss house.

What Ayesha said

In the first video, which was shared by the Instagram account of ColorsTV, Ayesha Khan said, "You all know me as Ayesha Khan. Mai hamesha se jo bhi feel hota hai, jab mujhe lagta hai ki mujhe bol dena chahiye uske bare mein, mai bol deti hu. Ek contestant hai iss show ke, Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him (I always speak my mind when I feel I should. There is a contestant in the show...)."

She further adds, "Bande ke ache artist hone mein, aur ek bande ke ache insaan hone mein bahut bada farak hota hai. I just want people to know ki vo jaisa dikhate hai, vaisa kahi se bhi nahi hai. I don't know show pe aap keh rahe hai, aap committed hai, to show pe jane se pehle aap mujhe ye keh rahe the ki you know, ‘I love you. Aur aap jaisi ladki se to shaadi karna chahiye.' To ye sab kuch jhooth tha? Yahi tareeka hai unka har ladki ko approach karne ka. (There's a big difference between being a good artist and being a good person. He's not what he appears to be. I don't know what he's saying on the show, but before going on the show, he was telling me, 'I love you. You're the kind of girl one should marry.' So, was all that a lie? This is his way of approaching girls)."

‘I want an apology’

Ayesha concluded by saying she wants an apology from Munawar. “I want an apology, basically. Aap maafi maang lijiye, mai aapko chedungi bhi nahi. But agar aap uske saath game khelna chahenge aur fir jaise aap jhuth bolne mein to bahut expert hai hi, aur jhuth bolenge, to fir hamare paas to sach pura ka pura pda hai. (Apologise, and I won't bother you anymore. But if you want to play games with him, and if you're an expert at lying, then I have the whole truth with me).”

Ayesha confronts Munawar

In the second video shared by the makers on social media, Ayesha is seen confronting Munawar in the house, with Mannara Chopra standing beside them. Ayesha says, "Aap mujhse yeh bol kar aaye the ki aapka breakup ho chuka hai (You had told me that you had a breakup).” Munawar then replies, “Ji, I’m pretending that I’m dating her.” Ayesha then said, “Jo aapne mujhe cheezein boli thi, voh jhooth thi (So everything you told me was a lie then?)” Munawar denies lying at this point, to which she adds, "Aap two-timing nahi kar rahe the? Didn’t you say I love you to me? Sirf meri aur uski baat hoti na toh main yeh conversation sunn leti (Were you playing with both of us? If it was just me and her, I would have listened to this). There were other women involved."

Apart from its scheduled time on Colors TV – Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday to Sunday at 9:30pm – Bigg Boss 17 streams 24x7 on JioCinema.

