Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande looks shocked as Vicky Jain tries to slap her on national TV during argument. Watch

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain was seen arguing with Abhishek Kumar over food items recently. Actor-wife Ankita Lokhande was also trying to talk in between Vicky's conversation with Abhishek in a video that has surfaced online. In it, Vicky got irritated and tried to raise his hand on Ankita and she appeared to be in shock for a moment. Abhishek and Arun Mashettey also reacted in shock at Vicky's action towards Ankita. Also read: Vicky Jain's mother lashes out at Ankita Lokhande Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain during a recent argument.

Reactions to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain video

Sharing the video on X, a Bigg Boss fan page said, "During argument, Vicky aggressively tried to get out of the blanket and it looked like he was trying to hit his wife Ankita Lokhande on national television (screaming face emojis)." In response, an X user said, "Yaar Ankita ka natural reaction bahut zyada sad tha (Anika's natural reaction was too sad)." Another wrote, "Ankita's reaction makes it clear this has happened before too... feeling bad for her." A person also tweeted, “Only winner material in the show is Ankita Lokhande.”

Their recent argument

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita got upset when Vicky joked about the suffering of married men. He had said that married men can never share how much they go through. Vicky had said in Hindi, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men, go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and how they suffer.” Reacting to this, Ankita had replied, “If you suffer so much, then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce; I don’t want to go back home with you.”

In an earlier episode in November, Ankita and Vicky got to chat with their mothers. Vicky's mother was furious at how he and Ankita were fighting inside the Bigg Boss house and mentioned Ankita kicking him and throwing slippers at him. Ankita also got a bit agitated, when Vicky's mother talked about how much 'chhoot (freedom)' her son had given his wife. The actor had even asked her mother-in-law what she meant by that.

