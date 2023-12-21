Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande says 'let’s get a divorce' after Vicky Jain talks about sufferings of married men

Bigg Boss 17 witnessed another fight between contestants and couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. In the latest episode of the reality show, Bigg Boss gave the contestants a nomination task and it resulted in arguments between the contestants. As per India Today, when Vicky Jain talked about the suffering of men in marriage, Ankita suggested getting a divorce. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande weeps as Vicky Jain insults her for not cooking for him) Ankita Lokhande with her husband Vicky Jain on Bigg Boss 17.

Ayesha, Vicky spoke about marriage

In the episode, Ayesha Khan asked Vicky Jain about married life. He jokingly said that married men can never share how much they suffer. Ayesha then spoke about herself adding that she wouldn't tie the knot. She also shared that the reason she wanted to marry was because of her father.

Ankita reacts to Vicky's take on married men in marriage

Vicky said, “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.” Ankita Lokhande replied, “If you suffer so much then why are you with me? Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.”

Ankita talks to Ayesha about Vicky

Ankita later told Ayesha, “I know Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I want. I feel controlled and dominated by him. I have noticed how he stops me every time I get into a fight with a male contestant.” In the latest episode, Ankita, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dhobal were the nominated contestants for elimination for this week.

About Ankita and Vicky

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14 2021. After her wedding, she spoke with Hindustan Times and said, “I had fun at my wedding. It was beautiful. People were literally crying. Vicky was also crying when he saw me. And I’m happy that I did that to him (laughs). The minute I saw my dad crying, I started tearing up.”

She had also said, “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too...We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak (glitzy). It was very classy, just the way I wanted it.”

