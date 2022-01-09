My wedding was classy, just the way I want it: Ankita Lokhande’s first EXCLUSIVE interview post wedding

When the pictures of actor Ankita Lokhande in her golden bridal couture came out, jaws dropped. As Lokhande walked the aisle all by herself towards the stage with the Ganga aarti playing in the background, many of her fans got the chills. “You need to have goosebumps when you are getting married and I had goosebumps,” an elated Lokhande says. She reminisces, “Both of us walked without any drama. It was subtle and full of feelings. And I was just happy that I was getting married.”

As the actor speaks to us for the first time after tying the knot with businessman Vicky Jain on December 14, she divulges, “I had fun at my wedding. It was beautiful.” She further adds, “People were literally crying. Vicky was also crying when he saw me. And I’m happy that I did that to him (laughs)”. About her own emotional moment, she shares, “The minute I saw my dad crying, I started tearing up.”

Talking further about the three-day long affair, the actor shares, “Everyone has their own wedding plans. Vicky and I planned a few things too. Jo socha tha usse kahin zyada achchi ho gayi cheezein. We were excited and super nervous since it was a one-take thing. I always wanted my wedding to be different. My wedding was not too much tadak bhadak. It was very classy, just the way I wanted it.”

Lokhande adds that she was not a “finicky bride” and “knew exactly what she wanted”. She explains, “Being an actor, I visualise things quickly. I’m not a confused girl. My outfits were also classy. I wanted to wear minimal jewellery as I wanted to show the glow on my face. I was even particular that I wanted a red garland so that it stands out.”

Lokhande and Jain will celebrate their first Makar Sankranti as a married couple on January 14, which will also be their one-month anniversary. She says, “In Marathi culture, Makar Sankranti is very important. It’s my first post marriage. So, it’s a big deal. My mum has already prepared and bought all the jewels made out of grains. There’s going to be a haldi and kumkum ceremony. The newlyweds are supposed to be in black outfits. I’m going to be all dolled up.”