Anil Kapoor promotes Fighter on Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, sings Dil Deewana for Salman Khan. Watch

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar will see a special guest. Host Salman Khan will welcome his No Entry co-star Anil Kapoor on the sets of the popular reality show. They'll be seen singing, dancing, and interacting with the contestants. (Also Read: Salman Khan gets brutal as he calls out Vicky Jain's mother's comments to media: ‘No one knew your family before this') Anil Kapoor will appear on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

Anil Kapoor on Bigg Boss

Anil Kapoor is seen promoting his upcoming movie Fighter on the episode. He said the film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a tribute to all the soldiers who fight for the country. The aerial action entertainer on Indian Air Force members also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone among others. However, both of Anil's co-stars gave Bigg Boss a miss. Fighter is slated to release in cinemas on the eve of Republic Day on January 25.

Anil then also sings and dedicates a song to Salman. As the host watches on, smiling, Anil croons SP Balasubrahmanyam's popular love ballad Dil Deewana from Salman Khan's 1989 blockbuster romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya. Then Salman and Anil shake a leg together on Anil's memorable disco song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re from the 1985 film Saaheb.

As Salman and Anil interact with the contestants thereafter, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui dedicates a shayari to Anil, which included titles of the actor's popular movies like Welcome and Ram Lakhan. Anil graciously thanked Munawar for the shayari.

Salman danced with Shahid, Kriti

Anil appears on the Weekend Ka Vaar just a day after Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon also graced the show on Saturday. They were also seen grooving to the track Laal Peeli Ankhiyan from their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Salman.

The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. In the film, Shahid Kapoor marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia among others.

