Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas pose with fans at Malibu temple: ‘No starry tantrums’
In a photo, Priyanka Chopra posed with a woman and a child. She wore a beige sweater and matching pants.
Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas visited a temple as their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas clocked her second birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, a fan by the name Kavita Deepak shared several unseen pictures of Priyanka and Nick Jonas. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold special puja on daughter Malti's 2nd birthday, mom Madhu Chopra joins them. See pics)
Priyanka, Nick pose with fans
In the first two photos, Priyanka was seen posing with the woman and a child. In the photos, Priyanka wore a beige sweater and matching pants. She also wore dark sunglasses and gave different poses. In the last photo, Nick posed as a man clicked a selfie. Priyanka was seen walking behind them. For the visit, Nick wore a white T-shirt under a blue jacket and pants.
Fans praise Priyanka
Malti Marie Chopra Jonas wasn't part of the photos. Sharing the pictures, the fan captioned the post, “Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Malibu Hindu temple on their daughter Malti Marie’s birthday! Priyanka was extremely down-to-earth with no starry tantrums. I have a newfound appreciation for her as a person now!”
Reacting to the post, another fan said, "She’s a celebrity, but above all she’s an amazing queen with a kind heart and grace." "Priyanka is a humble person. She's the best," commented an Instagram user.
Malti's second birthday
Recently, on Malti's birthday, Priyanka posted a string of pictures on Instagram. The photos showed Malti in a garland inside the temple. She was also carried by Nick in his arms as they, along with Priyanka and her mother, Madhu Chopra, prayed. A glimpse of Malti eating and playing with tassels was also shared. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, "She is our miracle. And she is 2."
Priyanka shared Malti's pics
Recently, Priyanka also shared some adorable pictures of Maltie trying to take selfies. "She took a few selfies," Priyanka captioned one of the posts. Priyanka also dropped a string of pictures from her family vacation to Mexico.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the pics which she captioned, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy New Year." In the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.
