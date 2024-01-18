Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold special puja on daughter Malti's 2nd birthday, mom Madhu Chopra joins them. See pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, celebrated her 2nd birthday in LA. After Nick took fans inside the little one's birthday party, Priyanka posted a bunch of photos from the special day when the family also held a special puja for their daughters. Not only Priyanka, Nick and Malti Marie but also Dr Madhu Chopra was with them as the family, together, sought blessings at a temple. Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas throw Elmo-themed party for daughter Malti Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is now two years old.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter

In the first photo, shared by Priyanka, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is seen posing with a flower garland around her neck. The birthday girl looked adorable in her pyjamas, pigtails and a small bindi. This was followed by a Malti's party look for her Elmo-themed celebration.

Special puja for Malti

She wore a pink top with red pants, and a tiara alongside heart-shaped sunglasses. In a photo, Priyanka was seen carrying Malti in her arms inside the temple premises for the puja. Her mother, Madhu also joined Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti for a photo, clicked while they were offering prayers.

She also added Malti's random photos from the birthday party in which she seemed intrigued during a puppet show. She also seemed happy while finishing a bag of snacks all by herself.

The beach party

Previously, the family celebrated Malti's birthday with an intimate celebration on a beach. Photos and videos of them and their friends, and family members from the beach had surfaced online. Sharing a moment from the gathering, Priyanka and Nick were seen walking on the beach with their pet dog in yet another photo posted by the Citadel actor.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2.” Responding to her post, several celebrities wished Malti in the comment section. From Lara Dutta to Dia Mirza, even Naomi Campbell sent their love to the family.

Nick had posted earlier, "Our little angel is two-years-old.” From Joe Jonas, and Frankie Jonas to John Lloyd Taylor to Cavanaugh James and Greg Garbowsky, the event was attended by many of their friends and family.

