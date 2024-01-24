Were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on a double date with Joe Jonas and new girlfriend Stormi Bree? Here's what we know

Priyanka Chopra seems to have approved his brother-in-law and singer Joe Jonas' new relationship, months after his divorce with actor and wife of four years, Sophie Turner. The Citadel star's now-deleted Instagram Story from Monday was, in all probability, a peek into her double date with husband and singer Nick Jonas, Joe, and his new girlfriend, model Stormi Bree. (Also Read: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's California house up for sale again) Priyanka Chopra's now-deleted Instagram Story sees her celebrating brother-in-law Joe Jonas' new relationship.

What was Priyanka's Insta Story about?

On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted a Story, where four hands were seen clinking their champagne flutes. Of the four hands, two seemed to be of women while the other two seemed to be of men. She shared the Story sans any caption, barring a red heart emoji. However, Priyanka was quick to delete the Instagram Story. Here's why.

Users on X (formerly Twitter) took quick notice of Priyanka's Story and began speculating whether Stormi Bree, her brother-in-law Joe's new beau, was a part of the celebration because of the tattoo on her wrist that's visible in the picture. That led people to assume that the picture was from a double date involving Priyanka, Nick, Joe, and Stormi, presumably celebrating the latter two's new relationship.

Reactions to Priyanka's Story

One user on X wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Priyanka possibly soft launching Joe and Stormi with her Insta story and deleting it is so funny.” “I mean worst kept secret ever atp they should just let it be but its funny to watch them all try to sneaky sneak," posted another user. “I mean- we all know! Post a picture together already!" wrote a third one. And a fourth user joked, "They forgot to send [Priyanka] the secret memo lol.”

A user jokes about Priyanka Chopra's 'double date' Instagram Story

About Joe Jonas' new relationship

Joe Jonas' new relationship came into focus when he shared a view of the same snow-peaked mountains that Stormi did on her Instagram Story as well. She was even seen wearing the same beanie cap that Joe sported in his picture.

The two started dating months after Joe's high-profile divorce with Sophie, who also seems to be happy dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. After four years of marriage, Joe and Sophie divorced in September last year. They even had a brief custody battle for their daughters Willa and Delphine.

