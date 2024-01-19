Sophie Turner ‘relieved’ to see Joe Jonas ‘moving on’ amid custody agreement

Sophie Turner recently dropped her lawsuit, citing “wrongful retention” of her daughters against Joe Jonas. The Game of Thrones star and the 34-year-old singer reached a custody agreement by signing a court-approved consent plan last week. It appears that the legal dispute between the ex-couple has finally been settled, with both landing on mutual ground. Recently, Turner expressed her relief over seeing her ex-husband “moving on” with model Stormi Bree. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year. (AFP)

Sophie Turner approves Joe Jonas' new relationship

Following her divorce from Jonas, the Dark Phoenix star found new love with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Recently, she expressed her approval of Jonas' new romance with Bree. A source close to Turner revealed, “She’s not bothered with who Joe is seeing. She’s relieved to see him moving on,” per Ok Magazine.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The insider continued, “Joe's brothers think Stormi’s nice and so down to earth. Most of all, they liked seeing Joe smile again.” However, the source added that their relationship is currently in “early days.” “Joe likes hanging out with Stormi and likes that she’s a parent,” they added, according to the outlet.

Jonas, who shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 18 months, with Turner, likes the fact that the 33-year-old model is also a parent. Bree is mother to a 6-year-old daughter. She shares Gravity with her ex-partner, Lucky Blue Smith. The Jonas Brothers star first sparked romance rumours with the Miss Teen USA 2009 after they were spotted leaving Cabo together via a private jet.

The outlet adds that Bree received nods from Jonas' family members as she “hit it off” with the Cake By The Ocean singer's brothers, Kevin and Nick, during “the group's recent trip to Cabo for their New Year's Eve performance.” His sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, who is Nick's wife, also gave her blessing to the new couple.