A timeline of events leading up to Sophie Turner dropping abduction charges against Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and her former spouse, Joe Jonas, appear to have reached an agreement on custody issues. This has led Turner to seek the dismissal of her child abduction allegations against Jonas from 2023, temporarily pausing their ongoing legal dispute. Joe Jones and ex-wife Sophie Turner(Instagram/joejones)

From the initial days of their romance to the opulence of their wedding, the celebrity duo captivated the public's attention. Yet, as the dazzle and splendour unraveled, so did the intricacies within their marriage, ultimately culminating in an unexpected separation.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Also Read: Who is Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend? All you need to know about Erin Darke

Here's looking at the timeline of their legal conflicts and its most recent resolution.

September (1-3) 2023: Speculations about a divorce arise

Observant fans noticed the absence of wedding rings on both Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas during the initial days of September 2023. On September 2, Jonas posted an Instagram photo with his brothers, revealing his wedding ring.

Joe Jones and ex-wife Sophie Turner(Instagram/joejonas)

TMZ reported on September 3 that the couple, after six months of relationship challenges, were pursuing a divorce. Acting swiftly, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami on September 5, citing in court documents that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."

September 6, 2023: Turner and Jonas announce their split

In the morning on September 6, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner issued a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, officially confirming their divorce. The statement conveyed that they've “mutually decided to amicably end” their marriage after four years.

They emphasized the unity in their decision and expressed a sincere desire for privacy, particularly for themselves and their children. Later that evening, during his concert, Jonas altered the lyrics in a song, believed to be inspired by Turner, thereby acknowledging their separation in public.

September 9, 2023: Jonas Addresses Controversial Statements

Joe Jonas attempted to distance himself from comments attributed to him that were critical of Sophie Turner. During one of the Jonas Brothers concerts in Los Angeles, the singer addressed the audience and said, “I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Singer Joe Jonas(Instagram/joejonas)

September 21, 2023: Turner Takes Legal Action Against Jonas

Sophie Turner initiated legal proceedings by filing a lawsuit in New York City. The claim asserted that Joe Jonas was retaining their two children's passports and preventing their return to their established "habitual residence" in England.

In response, Joe Jonas' representative issued an extensive statement to TMZ. The representative asserted that Jonas is compelled to keep the children within the United States to comply with the terms of his divorce filing in Florida. The statement emphasized that a court order from Florida had already been issued, restricting both parents from relocating the children.

September 25, 2023: Legal Agreement Keeps Children in New York

In a significant development, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner formally agreed, through an interim consent order, to have their children stay in New York while they navigate through their custody case. The court document outlines their mutual commitment, prohibiting either parent from removing their daughters from the state during this process.

Actress Sophie Turner(Instagram/sophiet)

October 4, 2023: Jonas and Turner Initiate Mediation for Child Custody

Embarking on a four-day mediation process for both child custody and their divorce, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner commenced efforts to reach an amicable resolution. A source shared with Page Six that Jonas approached the mediation with optimism, expressing a commitment to collaborating with Sophie Turner. The source emphasized Jonas's intention to avoid contention, aspiring to achieve a fair agreement regarding their children.

(Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport over luxury watch, criminal proceedings initiated)

January 17, 2024: Resolution in Custody Dispute

Sophie Turner retracts the "wrongful retention" accusations against her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, regarding the custody of their two daughters. Both Jonas and Turner jointly agree to dismiss the filing "with prejudice," excluding attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs, or disbursements for either party. This resolution aligns with the approval of their parenting agreement in the UK. on January 11th.