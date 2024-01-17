Who is Daniel Radcliffe’s girlfriend? All you need to know about Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke first crossed paths as on-screen love interests in Kill Your Darlings, discovering that their chemistry extended beyond the film set. Despite maintaining privacy about their relationship, their mutual support for each other's projects over the years speaks volumes about their admiration for one another. Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (AP)

Daniel Radcliffe had earlier shared with People, "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

(Also Read: Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp breaks silence after ‘Zionism is Sexy’ controversy amid Israel-Hamas war)

In March 2023, a representative for the Harry Potter actor confirmed to People that Radcliffe and Darke were anticipating their first child.

Here are all the details about Erin Darke and her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe.

Daniel Radcliffe at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.(AP)

Erin Darke's Acting Journey

Darke commenced her acting journey in 2009 with her debut in the short film Obelisk Road. Since then, she has graced the screen in various films and television series, showcasing her talent in productions such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Good Girls Revolt, and Dietland.

Her repertoire also includes notable roles in the Oscar-nominated film Still Alice and the Beach Boys biopic Love & Mercy.

Growing Up in the Midwest and Early Artistic Pursuits

Born in Flint, Michigan, Darke spent her formative years in the Midwest. She took an early step towards her education by enrolling at the University of Michigan-Flint at the age of 16. In 2005, she graduated with a bachelor of fine arts in theatre performance, a pivotal experience that she credits with honing her acting skills and laying the foundation for a successful career.

From On-Screen Love Interest to Real-Life Chemistry

Darke landed a role in Kill Your Darlings, marking her first meeting with Radcliffe on set. The chemistry between the two was immediate, and interestingly, they portrayed on-screen love interests. Radcliffe later revealed to People that his on-screen flirting was genuine, emphasizing that he wasn't acting during their scenes together.

Daniel Radcliffe at the premiere of the film The Lost City in London.(AP)

The Challenges of Fame in Their Relationship

Radcliffe and Darke have consciously chosen to lead private lives, often staying away from the public eye unless promoting their work.

Discussing the challenges of dating a well-known figure and addressing an internet hoax about their relationship, Darke told Vulture, "Dating a famous person teaches you very quickly that s--- is weird sometimes. People are weird with fame sometimes. You do start to dismiss things you read about your partner if you're pretty sure they're not true."

Radcliffe expressed to Newsweek, his desire to shield his children from fame. Rather than being in the spotlight, he envisions them enjoying a role behind the scenes on film sets, saying, “I want my kids, if and when they exist ... I would love them to be around film sets.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke from the sets of Miracle Workers.

A Journey to Parenthood

In March 2023, a spokesperson for Radcliffe verified to People that the couple was anticipating their first child — a mere six months after he conveyed to Newsweek his desire to shield his potential future child from fame.

By July 2023, Radcliffe disclosed that Darke had given birth to a baby boy.

(Also Read: Jamie Lee Curtis shares ‘best thing’ she learned after 25 years of sobriety)

Rare Public Appearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

Radcliffe and Darke typically keep a low public profile, but they made a noteworthy exception at the January 2024 Emmy Awards.

The couple graced the red carpet, posing for photographs before the ceremony. Radcliffe received a nomination for the Lead Actor category in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his portrayal in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.