Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp breaks silence after ‘Zionism is Sexy’ controversy amid Israel-Hamas war

Noah Schnapp faced severe backlash last year after a video of him distributing stickers with controversial slogans went viral. In the video, Schnapp was giving out stickers with phrases like “Zionism is Sexy” and “Hamas is Isis.” The 19-year-old star’s actions left netizens furious, calling out producers to cancel the Stranger Things actor. However, the 19-year-old actor finally addressed his stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp breaks silence on controversial video

Noah Schnapp breaks silence after call to boycott the Stranger Things star

In a TikTok video shared on Monday evening, Schnapp revealed that he wanted to take some time out “to discuss everything that's been going on online.” He added, “I feel like my thoughts and beliefs have been so far misconstrued from anything even close to what I believe, and I wanted to just state from my heart how I feel. I only want peace and safety and security for all innocent people affected by this conflict.”

The Bridge of Spies star explained how he had learned more about the Israel-Hamas war after talking about it with his friends. “I've had many open discussions with friends from Palestinian background, and I think those are very important conversations to have, and I've learned a lot,” he said.

Schnapp continued, “One of the takeaways I've had is that we all hope for the same things, that being those innocent people still being held hostage in Gaza to be returned to their families and equally hope for an end to the loss of innocent life in Palestine, so many of those people being women and children, and it's horrible to see.”

“I think anyone with any ounce of humanity would hope to an end to the hostility on both sides. I stand against any killing of any innocent people,” he said. “And I just hope to one day see those two groups to be able to live harmoniously together in that region.”

“And I hope for 2024 online to see people be a little more understanding and compassionate and recognize that we're all human regardless of our race, of our ethnicity, of our background, of our country of birth, even of our sexuality, of anything,” Schnapp said.

“We are all human, and we're all the same and we should all love each other for that and support each other and stand together. And stand together for humanity and for peace,” he concluded.